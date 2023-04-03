Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PKTEF stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.09.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

About Parkit Enterprise

(Get Rating)

See Also

Parkit Enterprise, Inc engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility, Riccio Hospital Parking, Chapel Square Lot, and Z-Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.