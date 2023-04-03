Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of PKTEF stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.09.
About Parkit Enterprise
