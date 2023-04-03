Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $304.01 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

