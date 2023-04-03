PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $75.90

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.90, but opened at $74.07. PDD shares last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 4,875,551 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

PDD Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 3.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in PDD by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 1,540,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

