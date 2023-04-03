Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 940 ($11.55) in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,017.86.
Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
