Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

