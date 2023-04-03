Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.