Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.87.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$43.78 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.81 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

