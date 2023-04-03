Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 41,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 477,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

