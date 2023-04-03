Peter M. Wege II Sells 5,691 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steelcase Price Performance
SCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,092. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $960.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steelcase Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,916,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 63.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 478,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steelcase (SCS)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.