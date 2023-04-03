Peter M. Wege II Sells 5,691 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,092. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $960.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,916,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 63.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 478,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.