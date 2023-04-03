Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,586.6% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 559,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after buying an additional 551,431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

