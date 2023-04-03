Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.20 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

