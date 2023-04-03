Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Itron worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 106.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $55.45 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,335,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,335,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.