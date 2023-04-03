Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $76.94 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

