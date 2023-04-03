Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 161,434 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,985,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $209.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.