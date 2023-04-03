Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,899 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 181,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.49 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.