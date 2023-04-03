Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,323 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

