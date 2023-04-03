Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,663 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA opened at $333.65 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.47.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

