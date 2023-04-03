Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.22% of CAE worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in CAE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CAE by 313.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,142 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE CAE opened at $22.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

