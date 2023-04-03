Piper Sandler Raises Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $7.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $340.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

