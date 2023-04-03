Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
BPIRY opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piraeus Financial (BPIRY)
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
- Is Lockheed Martin Stock Getting Ready to Soar?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.