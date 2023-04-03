Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$95.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.55.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

