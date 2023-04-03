Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
