Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Sells $264,139.20 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $264,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Lamont Cummings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. 669,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLRX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

