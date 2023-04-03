Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $129,258.48 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.48. 669,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,671. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

