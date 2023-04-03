Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $33,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $32.05.
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
