Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $33,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power Profile

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.