Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.55. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
About Premier African Minerals
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.