Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.55. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

About Premier African Minerals

(Get Rating)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

