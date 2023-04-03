ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

