ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
PRQR stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
