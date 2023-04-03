ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

