ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 3,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,477. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

About ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

