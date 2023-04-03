ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ProSomnus Price Performance

ProSomnus stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProSomnus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProSomnus stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 390,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 8.70% of ProSomnus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

