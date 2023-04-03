PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.69

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 51121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

