Qtum One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.31 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00011072 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $321.91 million and $43.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.21 or 0.06383139 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,599,806 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

