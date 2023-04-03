Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 16th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.

