QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 43.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $230.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,072.08 or 1.00106676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184412 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $920.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

