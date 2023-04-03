QUASA (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $230.48

QUASA (QUA) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.07 million and $230.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,072.08 or 1.00106676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184412 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $920.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

