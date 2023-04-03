Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.00 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $64.00 million and $5.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

