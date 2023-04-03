RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
