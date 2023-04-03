Raymond James Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.69.

INTC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

