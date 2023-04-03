Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 557,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,449. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

