Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,049. The company has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

