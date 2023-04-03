Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI):

3/29/2023 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2023 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2023 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2023 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – MKS Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

2/24/2023 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2023 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 431,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $145.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

