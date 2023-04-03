Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

