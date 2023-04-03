Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Stories

