ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,031.47 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $22,031.47 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00328902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.