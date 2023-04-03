ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,296.02

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $19,296.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00330529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000898 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

