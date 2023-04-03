Reef (REEF) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.34 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Reef has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $59.81 million and $13.34 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,501,066,187 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

