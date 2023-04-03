Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $36.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Renasant Stock Up 1.7 %

RNST opened at $30.58 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

