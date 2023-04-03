Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

