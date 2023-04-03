Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.80.
Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE RSG opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
