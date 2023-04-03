Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 3rd (ADP, AGCO, ASND, AX, CCCMF, CERT, CTLT, DSCSY, DSRLF, ENTG)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 3rd:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $211.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $249.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $149.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $194.00.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

