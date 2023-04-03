Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $70.00.

3/24/2023 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/14/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,263,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,275,676. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Coinbase Global Inc alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,696.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,674 shares of company stock worth $2,218,290 and sold 318,964 shares worth $17,085,027. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.