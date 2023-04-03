Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.55.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

