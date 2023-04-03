Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD) to Issue $0.15 Final Dividend

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.